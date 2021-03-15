Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NGACU opened at $11.40 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.