Kepos Capital LP Sells 4,415 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 48,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

