Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1492 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS KPELY opened at $7.66 on Monday. Keppel has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

