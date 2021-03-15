Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

