KeyCorp Boosts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $19.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

SM Energy stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SM Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

