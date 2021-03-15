KeyCorp Raises Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $55.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.