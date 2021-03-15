KeyCorp Raises Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $57.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.82.

CFX opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

