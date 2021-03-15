Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

