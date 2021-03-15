Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) President Sells $683,100.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE KRC opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

