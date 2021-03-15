Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.49

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 9076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $532.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimball International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kimball International by 519.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

