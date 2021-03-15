King DAG (KDAG) Market Cap Achieves $16.40 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00454452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00094686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00565554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

