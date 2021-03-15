Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 33.1% in February

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 11th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 million, a PE ratio of -121.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.