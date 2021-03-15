Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Up 85.4% in February

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 927,700 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the February 11th total of 500,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $835,000.

Shares of KNTE traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.73. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

