KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,181,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $169,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

