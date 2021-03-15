KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $32,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $293.80. 29,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,546. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $342.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.67 and a 200 day moving average of $248.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

