Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of KMTUY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

