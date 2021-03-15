Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

