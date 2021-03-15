Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,424 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX opened at $95.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

