Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 584.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,521,000 after purchasing an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 75.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

