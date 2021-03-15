Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

