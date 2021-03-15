Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 850 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

