Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.47). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 175.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.53. 72,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $87.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

