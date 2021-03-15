Kyber Network Price Tops $2.06 on Major Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $421.82 million and approximately $79.54 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00003642 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00048879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.98 or 0.00654950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00035460 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,259,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,051,204 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

