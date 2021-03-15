L Brands (NYSE:LB) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

LB opened at $60.81 on Monday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,089 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

