L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. L Brands also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $61.43.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.73.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

