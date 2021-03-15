Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Reduced by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $140,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $238.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.63 and a 200-day moving average of $207.21. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

