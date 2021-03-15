Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.05

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.05 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 6023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares in the company, valued at $32,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $656,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,905 shares of company stock worth $5,268,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

