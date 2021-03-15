LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LXS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.79 ($78.57).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €66.78 ($78.56). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.49.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

