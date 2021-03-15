LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €49.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.79 ($78.57).

ETR:LXS opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €66.78 ($78.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

