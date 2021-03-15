Largo Resources (LGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at C$19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1,617.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.80 and a 52-week high of C$21.80.

LGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$2.80 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

