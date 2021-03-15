Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares rose 6% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $77.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Las Vegas Sands traded as high as $66.23 and last traded at $66.20. Approximately 7,511,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,682,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

