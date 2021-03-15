Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,033 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Carlisle Companies worth $45,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,803,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 469,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,513,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

NYSE:CSL opened at $159.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.