Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233,834 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $76.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

