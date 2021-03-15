Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $32.02 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cardinal Health worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

