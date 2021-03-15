Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $39.01 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 78,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 148,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

UNP stock opened at $214.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.76 and a 200-day moving average of $202.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

