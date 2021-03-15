Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,848 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $27,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $145.30 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

