Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 64,969 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,969 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $41,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $497.75 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

