Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the February 11th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000.

NASDAQ LFTR opened at $10.16 on Monday. Lefteris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74.

Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

