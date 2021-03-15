Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

