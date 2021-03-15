Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the February 11th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26.

