Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGRDY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Legrand stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.16. 27,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Legrand has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

