Leonardo’s (FINMY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Leonardo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Leonardo alerts:

OTCMKTS FINMY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.