Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.54

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 2232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

In other news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 173,981 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $4,295,590.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,511 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 23,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $560,212.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $173,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,207 shares of company stock worth $17,951,537. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

