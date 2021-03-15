Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Whiting Petroleum makes up about 0.2% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 144.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 364,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,221.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 330,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 633.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,049 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $12,627,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $627,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

