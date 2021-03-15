Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDDAF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,070. Lida Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Lida Resources

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

