Lightstreams Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $658,277.84 and $110.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.02 or 0.00660086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00035411 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.