Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LIMAF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Linamar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. Linamar has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

