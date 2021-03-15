Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,210 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCAPU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 103,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

