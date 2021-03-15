Little House Capital LLC Has $245,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Little House Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $514.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $549.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.20. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $318.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

