Little House Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 231.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $233.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.75 and its 200 day moving average is $194.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $234.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

